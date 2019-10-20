International Development News
Trump abandons plan to host 2020 G7 meeting at his Florida golf resort

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 20-10-2019 07:37 IST
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump late Saturday abandoned plans to host next year's Group of Seven economic summit of leaders of developed nations at his Florida golf resort, after Democrats and others decried the decision as evidence of the president misusing his office for personal gain.

In a series of tweets, Trump said he would drop the plan announced Thursday by White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Trump cited what he termed "Crazed and Irrational Hostility" from Democrats and the news media in explaining the reversal. "We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately," he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
