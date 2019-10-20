Nitish flags off 'rath' to inform farmers about govt schemes

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday flagged off 'Krishi Jagrukta Mahabhiyan and Beej Vikas Vahan Rath' to create awareness among farmers about government schemes being run for them during the Rabi season. Kumar flagged off 76 raths for all the 38 districts - two 'raths' each for every district - at a function held in front of CM Secretariat on the occasion of 'Krishi Jagrukta Mahabhiyan (Rabi season 2019-20) and Beej Vahan Vikas Rath, an official release said.

The 'raths' would travel to blocks, gram panchayats and villages to tell the farmers about the schemes being run by the Agriculture department during Rabi season, it said. The raths will be move in six districts of Patna division to create awareness among farmers asking them not to burn stubble (crop residue), go for crop residue management and about benefits of other schemes being run by Agriculture department. Farmers would be made aware by showing them the documentary film, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Agriculure and Animal and Fisheries Resources Minister Prem Kumar, Agriculture Department's Secretary N Sarvanan Kumar, CM's Secretary Anupam Kumar Suman, Agriculture Department's Director Adesh Titarmare were present at the flagging off ceremony..

