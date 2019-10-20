Dhananjay row:Pankaja thought of quitting politics,says sister

Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde thought of quitting politics as she was aggrieved by obscene remarks made against her by her cousin and NCP rival Dhananjay Munde, Pankaja's sister and BJP MP Pritam Munde said on Sunday. Pritam, who represents Beed Lok Sabha constituency, dubbed Dhananjay Munde a "sinner".

Dhananjay, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, allegedly made obscene comments against Pankaja, sitting BJP MLA from Parli seat, while canvassing for the October 21 assembly elections, triggering a row. An FIR has been registered against the NCP leader on a complaint lodged by a local BJP leader under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for defamation and word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman.

"Dhananjay Munde has committed a sin (by making such remarks against Pankaja)," Pritam told a group of women after they met Pankaja at her residence in Parli in neighbouring Beed district. Pritam said Pankaja became so aggrieved that she thought of quitting politics.

Pankaja didn't speak to the women on the occasion. "However, if Pankaja quits it will be a setback for the common people," the MP said.

A woman, who was part of the group, said Dhananjay's real motive was to finish the political career of Pankaja. Both the cousins are locked in a fierce battle in Parli assembly segment. Pankaja, daughter of late BJP veteran Gopinath Munde, had defeated Dhananjay in the 2014 assembly elections.

In his defence, Dhananjay claimed the video clip, in which he was purportedly heard making the comments against Pankaja, was edited and fake. He said his remarks were "distorted" to project him as a "villain" by his rivals to win elections..

