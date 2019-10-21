Bolivia's Morales confident he will win outright

Bolivian President Evo Morales said he was confident he would win Sunday's election outright, despite an official preliminary count of 84% of ballots that showed he would probably be forced to a run-off vote. Morales, 59, said he was certain outstanding votes from rural areas, where he tends to have stronger support, would deliver him another "historic" victory and a congressional majority.

Morales needs at least 40% of votes and a 10-point lead over his closest rival to avoid a December 15 second-round vote with the runner-up. The partial count by the electoral board showed Morales had won 45% of votes, against 38% for chief rival Carlos Mesa, who has already celebrated the prospect of being in the second-round election.

