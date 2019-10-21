International Development News
Development News Edition
Mamata assures Farooq Abdullah of standing by him during difficult times

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 21-10-2019 12:21 IST
Mamata assures Farooq Abdullah of standing by him during difficult times

Image Credit: ANI

Assuring former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah of standing by him during "difficult times", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended birthday wishes to the National Conference patron. She urged Abdullah to stay positive and prayed for his good health.

"Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji. These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health @OmarAbdullah," Banerjee tweeted. The 82-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after the abrogation of Article 370.

He shares a good rapport with Banerjee and had attended the "United India Rally" held in Kolkata on January 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
