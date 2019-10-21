Entire country salutes police forces, G. Kishan Reddy says at Commemoration Day

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy said that India continues with its policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism. Shri Reddy was speaking at the Police Commemoration Day organised by Assam Police in Guwahati today, where he asserted that Indian forces have been capable of thwarting all threats to India's internal security and there has been a reduction in casualties of Police Personnel and civilians.

Addressing the gathering during the 'Smriti Parade', Shri Reddy said that the entire country salutes our police forces, their families and remember with pride those brave police personnel martyred in the line of duty this day on Police Commemoration Day. Acknowledging the exemplary service rendered by Assam Police, the Minister said that in the several decades of fighting insurgency and militancy Assam Police have displayed great professional qualities, courage, and valour in the conduct of counterintelligence operations.

"Assam Police personnel have sacrificed their lives in the battle against militants and insurgents, tackling crime, ensuring security in the border areas, maintenance of law & order, apart from helping the needy in times of floods and other natural disasters", the Minister said. Since 1964, a total of 879 Assam Police Personnel have laid down their lives for maintenance of law order & order in the state, he added.

Lauding with great pride the supreme sacrifices made by Assam Police Personnel, Shri Reddy said that it is because of them that the security situation in Assam has completely changed and they have ushered in an era of peace and prosperity with a fillip to investment opportunities in the state. The entire state is carrying forward the Vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of Act East Policy in word and spirit, he added. The Minister attributed courage, sincerity, and devotion to duty as the hallmark of Assam Police.

While speaking to the media, the Minister appealed to all the remaining militant or insurgent groups of the Northeast to lay down their arms and join the mainstream where they can also contribute to the progress of the nation. He added that everyone should abjure violence and in a democracy like India, there is no place for violence and that every difference can be sorted out through dialogue in a peaceful manner.

The Union Minister, DGP, Assam and other senior-most officers of each rank present in the 'Smriti Parade' laid wreath at the Memorial column. During the programme, officers of the Assam Police Headquarters also read out the names of the Police Officers/Men who have lost their lives in harness during 01-09-2018 to 31-08-2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)