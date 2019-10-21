Maha polls: BSP leader throws ink on EVM machine in Thane

A Bahujan Samaj Party leader on Monday threw ink on the EVM in a polling booth situated in Thane Head Post Office, police said. Sunil Khambe, a local level leader, threw ink on the machine after he had cast his vote in the Assembly polls in progress statewide, an official said.

A video of his act was widely circulated soon after on social media. While being bundled into the police van, Khambe told reporters that he did this as EVMs were making a "mockery of democracy".

"EVMs should be replaced with ballot papers. This is the demand of the people of the country. EVMs murdabad (down with EVMs)," he shouted out to reporters before being whisked away to a nearby police station. Electronic Voting Machines have been at the centre of a debate between the ruling BJP and opposition parties, with the latter claiming that its tampering was resulting in a string of robust victories for the saffron party, including in the April-May Lok Sabha polls..

