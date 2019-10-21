International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S., UK and Norway urge Sudan to meet deadline for transitional government

Reuters Khartoum
Updated: 21-10-2019 18:26 IST
U.S., UK and Norway urge Sudan to meet deadline for transitional government

Image Credit: ANI

The United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway urged political parties in South Sudan to meet a Nov. 12 deadline to form a transitional government after the government and a major rebel group agreed to a roadmap that will allow peace talks to resume. "South Sudan faces a critical moment in the journey toward a peaceful and prosperous future. There are now less than four weeks for political leaders to form a transitional government," the countries said in a joint statement.

"We urge the South Sudanese parties to meet the November 12 deadline to form a transitional government that will enable the conditions for a constructive relationship during the next phase of South Sudan's peace process."

Also Read: IRC calls to address food insecurity affecting 6.35 million South Sudanese

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Sudan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019