Dushyant Chautala alleges 'bogus voting' at Uchana Kalan villlage

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala levelled allegation of "bogus voting" in connivance with a police official at a booth in Dumerkha Kalan village of the Uchana Kalan assembly constituency here on Monday. Dushyant Chautala (31), a former MP from Hisar, is in the fray from Uchana Kalan and contesting against sitting BJP MLA Prem Lata, who is the wife of former Union Minister Birender Singh.

Chautala said when he objected to it, an attempt was made to hurl a glass at him by some persons. "When I said a woman's vote was cast in a bogus manner, five to six persons tried to hurl a glass at me. I have complained to the returning officer concerned about the police official and others," Jannayak Janata Party leader told reporters here, demanding that repolling be held at the booth.

A district poll official said they would examine the complaint given by Chautala. The JJP is fighting the polls in Haryana on its own.

