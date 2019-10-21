DMK seeks CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's fake thumb impression case

A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator here on Monday sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged case of fake thumb impression of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on the election affidavit of AIADMK candidate A K Bose. The thumb impression was found on the affidavit during the 2016 by-poll election, subsequent to which Bose won.

Saravanan, an MLA from Thirupurunkundram assembly constituency, has sought an investigation into the matter. The Madras High Court had, on March 22, declared the results of the 2016 by-polls null and void after it emerged that Jayalalithaa's thumb impression was taken when she was unconscious in the hospital.

Saravanan won the subsequent by-poll. The DMK has also requested the Election Commission to derecognize AIADMK over this issue. (ANI)

