'Ayushman Bharat' a good scheme but not implemented properly: Khurshid

Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Friday praised Central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme and said that it should get everyone's support. Khurshid's comment came after he attended a meeting with 15th Finance Commission in Lucknow.

The Congress leader told ANI that his party had requested more allocations in the field of education, agriculture and forest conservation to the commission. Speaking on Ayushman Bharat scheme, Khurshid said, "Ayushman Bharat was not implemented properly. The money spent on the scheme was very less than what was allocated for it. It is a very good scheme and everyone should support it. In addition, more investments are needed to be done in the health sector," he said.

Offering his comments on the controversy over BJP's poll promise in Maharashtra of granting Veer Savarkar Bharat Ratna, Khurshid urged the Centre to take all the parties along before making the decision. "Our ideology does not match theirs (BJP) but those who are in the government, make their own decisions irrespective of whether we agree with it or not. But if something concerns the whole nation, then the government should take everyone along," he said.

On the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, Khurshid said: "It is not suitable to comment on such a sensitive case until the investigation is completed. But I can only say that the government should aim to keep everyone safe irrespective of any bias." (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 9-Split vote complicates government formation after Tunisia election

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)