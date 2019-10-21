Brazil president's son Eduardo Bolsonaro confirmed at PSL lower house leader

Brazilian lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of President Jair Bolsonaro, has assumed the leadership of the Social Liberal Party in the lower house of Congress after a bruising struggle for control of the party, chamber officials said on Monday.

With active canvassing by his father, Bolsonaro succeeded in ousting the PSL's current leader in the chamber, Delegado Waldir, who admitted defeat in a video on social media. The rift over control of the PSL's large campaign war chest ahead of next year's local elections came to a head last week.

