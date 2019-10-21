International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Brazil president's son Eduardo Bolsonaro confirmed at PSL lower house leader

Reuters
Updated: 21-10-2019 21:21 IST
Brazil president's son Eduardo Bolsonaro confirmed at PSL lower house leader

Brazilian lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of President Jair Bolsonaro, has assumed the leadership of the Social Liberal Party in the lower house of Congress after a bruising struggle for control of the party, chamber officials said on Monday.

With active canvassing by his father, Bolsonaro succeeded in ousting the PSL's current leader in the chamber, Delegado Waldir, who admitted defeat in a video on social media. The rift over control of the PSL's large campaign war chest ahead of next year's local elections came to a head last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019