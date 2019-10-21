International Development News
Trump says ceasefire in Syria is holding despite few skirmishes

Reuters
Updated: 21-10-2019 21:30 IST
The ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish forces in Syria is holding despite some skirmishes, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday, a day before the truce expires late on Tuesday.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House at a meeting of his Cabinet, said that the United States never gave a commitment to the Kurds to stay in the region "400 years" to protect them.

