Trump says ceasefire in Syria is holding despite few skirmishes

The ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish forces in Syria is holding despite some skirmishes, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday, a day before the truce expires late on Tuesday.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House at a meeting of his Cabinet, said that the United States never gave a commitment to the Kurds to stay in the region "400 years" to protect them.

Also Read: Big success for security forces: Defence Experts hail arrest of JeM operative in Jammu Kashmir

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)