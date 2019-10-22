US: Former Democratic presidential candidate to address Hindu conference in Boston

Former Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis will deliver the inaugural keynote address to Threads-2019, a convention on Hindu-Americans, organizers of the event said on Tuesday. Aimed at telling the story of Hindu-Americans, the three-day conference in Boston from November 1 is being organized by the World Hindu Council of America.

Industry leaders, elected officials, scholars and thought leaders, as well as several hundred delegates from some 40 states, are expected to attend the conference. "We are excitedly looking forward to lively discussions and networking of like minds and perspectives," conference convener Jai Bansal said in a statement.

The inaugural keynote will be delivered by Dukakis, and Tahir Gora, author, journalist and political activist from Canada will feature in the closing.

