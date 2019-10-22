Sabha TV launch at start of 16th assembly session on Oct 28

Sabha TV, a Kerala government initiative to encourage debates on various issues, would be launched on October 28 at the start of the 16th session of the Assembly, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said here on Tuesday. He said the aim of the channel, planned along the lines of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha TV, was to initiate debates on various issues.

The progammes would be telecast after purchasing time slots in various channels, he said. "The initiative aims at creating awareness among the general public about the history of the assembly, discussions on various topics, including the bills cleared by the assembly and their positive impact and many more," he said.

At present, channels are allowed to telecast only the question and answer session from 9 AM to 10 AM. The Speaker said the session will be convened for 19 days till November 21.

"The newly elected members will take oath on the first day of the Assembly session," the Speaker said. New members elected from the five assembly constituencies where the bypoll was held on October 21 will take oath on October 28.

The results will be declared on October 24. The Speaker also said that one day of the session would be set apart to commemorate the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi..

