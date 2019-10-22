Indian cultural relations with Japan deep and historic: President Kovind

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind reached Tokyo, Japan, yesterday (October 21, 2019) in the final leg of his visit to two nations - the Philippines and Japan.

Today (October 22, 2019), the President attended the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor Naruhito of Japan in the Imperial Palace.

On the sideline of the enthronement ceremony, the President met President Bidya Devi Bhandari of Nepal. During the discussions, the President said that continuously expanding and strengthening partnership with Nepal is a priority for our government. It is in consonance with India's vision to promote economic growth and prosperity in the neighborhood. He said that India values its development partnership with Nepal. India is committed to supporting Nepal in its economic growth and development as per the priorities set by the Government of Nepal.

Later in the evening, the President addressed the members of Indian diaspora in Tokyo at a reception hosted by Shri Sanjay Kumar Verma, Ambassador of India to Japan.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that India is on a transformational path. Our economy is growing at a fast rate. We are creating a new infrastructure apace. We are making efforts to lead the world on the digital economy, on new technologies, on climate change action and on fashioning the contours of the knowledge society. India offers immense opportunities for Indian Diaspora to participate in our progress and prosperity. He said that India seeks their support and commitment to create an India of our vision and dream, an India that promises to light millions of homes with progress and prosperity; an India that cares for one and for all.

The President said that our cultural relations with Japan are deep and historic. We share spiritual and religious connections, from Buddhism to Hinduism and more. Our strategic, political, security and economic collaboration have assumed a new high. Japan is a lead partner for us in transforming our economy. Their participation in the High-Speed Rail project from Mumbai to Ahmedabad is a symbol of our deep mutual trust and friendship. To deepen our technology collaboration, we have established the India-Japan Digital Partnership.

Yesterday (October 21, 2019), the President visited the Tsukiji Hongwanji Buddhist Temple and planted a sapling from Bodh Gaya. He also visited the Shinto Meiji Shrine and interacted with a delegation from the Gotemba Pagoda.

