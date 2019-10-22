BVA chief Hitendra Thakur says he won't contest future polls

Two days before counting of votes for the Maharashtra assembly elections, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief Hitendra Thakur, who is in the fray from Vasai seat, on Tuesday announced that he would not contest future polls. Addressing reporters at Virar in Palghar district, Thakur clarified that he was not quitting politics, and would continue to work for the people.

Confident of winning the present election, the Vasai MLA said he would now concentrate upon changing a "false perception" being created by the Opposition about the Vasai-Virar belt, which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The region has witnessed a population boom in the recent years. Thakur's son Kshitij Thakur is in the fray from Nallasopara assembly seat in Vasai-Virar region against former "encounter specialist" and Shiv Sena candidate Pradeep Sharma.

The campaigning for the Nallasopara constituency was marked by a bitter war of words between the contestants. Thakur said a "mean" propaganda with "personal attacks" was carried out by his opponents during campaigning.

The BVA currently holds majority in the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), Vasai Taluka Panchayat Samiti and various Gram Panchayats in the region. Thakur had won assembly elections from the Vasai region on five occasions.

Single-phase polling for all the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra was held on October 21. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 24..

