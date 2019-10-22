UP guv advises identifying ailing kids and treat them under Ayushman health scheme

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday stressed on the need for a survey to identify children suffering from serious ailments and to provide them medical treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojna. "The Central government's Ayushman Bharat Yojna is proving to be a boon for the poor. A survey need to be undertaken to identify children suffering from serious ailments so that they can be provided treatment under the scheme," said the governor who visited Amethi along with local MP and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani.

Speaking at a function at the Malik Mohammad Jaisi District Hospital here after distributing golden cards to beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Patel said such schemes strengthen the society and country. "The scheme provides treatment up to Rs 5 lakh a year and people need to use this facility," she said.

The governor also pointed out the need for a proper publicity of the scheme and suggested setting up hoardings before hospitals selected for providing medical care under the Central government's scheme. She inspected the hospital and also met the patients.

Patel and Irani also inspected the old age home at Gauriganj town near here and took inputs about the facilities available there. Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Union minister Irani said expressed her gratitude towards the governor for visiting her parliamentary constituency and providing guidance to the administration. "This is our privilege that the governor visited Amethi. She did not only visit the educational institutes, but also met the children, mothers and inspected health institutions, and gave directives to the DM and SP,” said Irani. “We are hopeful that an experienced person like her, who herself had run the administration, has become the governor of our state. She has shared her experiences with the officials and MLAs. The guidance which she has imparted today will help us to do some programmes in Amethi," the minister said.

