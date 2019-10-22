If voted to power Cong will waive farmers loan in Jharkhand:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that if the Congress is voted to power in the Jharkhand Assembly elections the party would fix the minimum support price of paddy at Rs 2,500 and will waive the loan of farmers. Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due this year.

The Congress would also ensure returning of land to the owners if any industrialist failed to set up industry within five years of signing the MoU, Baghel said. Addressing 'Jan Akrosh Rally' here, Baghel said the Congress would also work for the uplift of tribals and the poor on the pattern of Chhatisgarh.

"If the Congress is voted to power, the MSP for paddy per quintal will be Rs 2500, farmers will have their loans waived, land will be given back to the owners if any industrialist failed to set up industry within five years and electricity bill will be halved," Baghel said. He said the Congress government in Chhattisgarh had returned 4,200 acre land to 1,700 farmers after industrialists failed to set up industry within the mandated five years.

The Chhatisgarh chief minister claimed that the Congress treads the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. "Walking the path shown by the Mahatma means, giving security, education and health facilities to the people," he said..

