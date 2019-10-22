International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Netanyahu rival Gantz to be named Wednesday to try to form Israeli government

Reuters Jerusalem
Updated: 22-10-2019 22:39 IST
Netanyahu rival Gantz to be named Wednesday to try to form Israeli government

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will on Wednesday task centrist politician Benny Gantz with trying to form the next coalition government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed, Rivlin's office said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu, a fourth-term conservative whose party tied with Gantz's in September's election, told Rivlin on Monday he was giving up on forming the government after failing to win support from a majority of parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Israel
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019