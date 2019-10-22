International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Bihar: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari announces to take leave from party responsibility

RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari on Tuesday announced to take "leave" from the current assignment he was holding in the party as he wanted to write the memoir.

ANI Patna (Bihar)
Updated: 22-10-2019 23:22 IST
Bihar: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari announces to take leave from party responsibility

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari on Tuesday announced to take "leave" from the current assignment he was holding in the party as he wanted to write the memoir.

In a Facebook post, Tiwari wrote in Hindi, saying: "I am feeling tired not from the body but from the mind. I wanted to write a memoir but I am not being able to do that. So I want to take leave from whatever I am doing."

"I would try to write memoir though I am not confident that I will be able to do that but will certainly try. So I am taking leave from the work that I have been doing for the RJD," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Bihar
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019