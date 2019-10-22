Bihar: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari announces to take leave from party responsibility

RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari on Tuesday announced to take "leave" from the current assignment he was holding in the party as he wanted to write the memoir.

In a Facebook post, Tiwari wrote in Hindi, saying: "I am feeling tired not from the body but from the mind. I wanted to write a memoir but I am not being able to do that. So I want to take leave from whatever I am doing."

"I would try to write memoir though I am not confident that I will be able to do that but will certainly try. So I am taking leave from the work that I have been doing for the RJD," he added. (ANI)

