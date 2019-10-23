UK PM Johnson to call EU leaders to discuss Brexit next steps - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold conversations with other EU leaders on Tuesday to determine what their next steps are after parliament rejected his proposed timetable to pass Brexit legislation, his spokesman said.

Earlier, Johnson said he would end an attempt to win parliamentary approval for the legislation that would enable Britain to leave the European Union and instead press for an election if lawmakers rejected the timetable.

After the vote, Johnson said he would pause the process to determine the EU's position on a Brexit delay after he was forced to ask for one by the parliament on Saturday.

Also Read: Boris Johnson in race against time to strike Brexit deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)