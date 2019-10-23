IN ships Sahyadri and Kiltan make a port call at Manila in Philippines

As part of the Indian Navy's Overseas Deployment to South East Asia and Western Pacific, Indian Navy ships Sahyadri and Kiltan are making a port call at Manila, the Philippines from 23 – 26 Oct 19. The ships are part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet under the Operational Command of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, based at Visakhapatnam. The port call is a demonstration of India's warm ties with the Philippines.

IN Ships Sahyadri and Kiltan are the latest, indigenously designed and built multi-role Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette respectively. The two ships are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors, can carry multi-role helicopters and represent the 'coming of age' of India's warship building capabilities.

During the port call, there would be professional interactions between personnel of both the navies, official calls and interaction with dignitaries of the Republic of the Philippines Navy. In addition, social engagements, visits by the local populace and various sports events are also planned during the visit. On completion of the visit, the Indian Navy and Republic of Philippines Navy ships would be undertaking a Passage Exercise at sea, to further build on the levels of interoperability between the navies to ensure peaceful and secure seas for all.

(With Inputs from PIB)