International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Germany discussed idea of northern Syria security zone with NATO's Stoltenberg

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 23-10-2019 15:25 IST
Germany discussed idea of northern Syria security zone with NATO's Stoltenberg

Image Credit: Twitter(@NATOpress)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday he had spoken to German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer about her idea to create a security zone in northern Syria, saying he welcomed any proposals on a way towards peace.

Stoltenberg asked about French President Emmanuel Macron's criticism of NATO's reaction to Turkey's Syria offensive, said differences at the alliance on the issue were "a matter of public record".

He also said it was up to NATO allies to decide individually if they wished to reconsider the deployment of Patriot missiles in Turkey, adding that defense ministers will discuss the issue on Thursday at a meeting at the NATO headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019