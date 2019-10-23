Britain's Corbyn meets PM Johnson to discuss Brexit timetable - Labour source

British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn met Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to discuss a new timetable for passing Brexit legislation, a source in the party said.

Parliament rejected Johnson's accelerated timetable on Tuesday, putting into doubt the prime minister's "do or die" pledge to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31. Corbyn had asked Johnson to meet to discuss a revised timetable that would better suit parliament.

