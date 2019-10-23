International Development News
Lebanon can't withstand state of suspension-Speaker Berri

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 23-10-2019 16:49 IST
Lebanon can't withstand state of suspension-Speaker Berri

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Lebanon cannot withstand its current state of "suspension", Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday, Hezbollah's al-Manar TV reported, on the seventh day of anti-government protests that have paralyzed the country.

"The country cannot bear remaining suspended and we fear a vacuum and nothing else," Manar cited Berri as telling MPs in his parliamentary bloc at their regular Wednesday meeting.

COUNTRY : Lebanon
