Lebanon can't withstand state of suspension-Speaker Berri

Lebanon cannot withstand its current state of "suspension", Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday, Hezbollah's al-Manar TV reported, on the seventh day of anti-government protests that have paralyzed the country.

"The country cannot bear remaining suspended and we fear a vacuum and nothing else," Manar cited Berri as telling MPs in his parliamentary bloc at their regular Wednesday meeting.

