CPI(M) condemns Chowdhury's arrest on 'false' charges

Condemning the arrest of senior Tripura CPI(M) leader Badal Chowdhury for his alleged involvement in a Rs 630 crore scam, the CPI(M) Politburo on Wednesday claimed that he was apprehended on false charges. The party also said it will fight the case against Chowdhury, a Central Committee member of the CPI(M), both legally and politically.

Accused of being involved in the scam that allegedly took place during his tenure as the PWD minister during the Left Front rule in Tripura, the leader was arrested on Monday night when he was admitted in a private hospital here. "The BJP state government has levelled false charges against Badal Chowdhury concerning his tenure as the PWD minister in the Left Front Government in the execution of certain projects," the statement issued by the Politburo said.

The arrest of Chowdhury when he is under treatment in a hospital and when the Tripura High Court was to pass an order on his anticipatory bail application shows the "vindictive nature" of the action, the statement read. Sources in Chowdhury's family said he was hospitalised on Monday after his blood pressure shot up and his condition remained serious.

He was absconding after a local court denied him anticipatory bail on October 16. The high court heard his application for pre-arrest bail on Monday and reserved its verdict. In an order, it rejected the bail plea on Tuesday. The CPI(M) statement said, "Such actions will not suppress the CPI(M) nor tarnish its image as the people of Tripura know very well the exemplary and honest record of the Left Front government." Other senior officials including a former chief secretary of the state have been named in the FIR and it shows the extent to which the BJP government can go to level "baseless charges" and target the CPI(M) leadership, it said.

A former chief engineer of the state PWD was arrested for his alleged involvement in the scam. An arrest warrant was also issued against former chief secretary Yashpal Singh in this connection..

