Haryana: BJP's Babita Phogat leading from Dadri assembly constituency

Wrestler and BJP candidate, Babita Phogat, is leading from Dadri assembly constituency of Haryana by over 1,000 votes. The BJP candidate is pitted against Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan and Nirpender Singh Sangwan of the Congress.

In 2014, the seat was won by INLD candidate Rajdeep by 1,610 votes. Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Phogat had voiced confidence about winning from the seat.

Asserting that people will give blessings to their "daughter", Phogat told ANI, "We prepare for four years to win medals at the Olympics. Today is the same day when I am waiting for results. People have given me love and support, that is my strength, and what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter." According to official trends from Election Commission, Bharatiya Janata Party was leading on 29 seats, Indian National Congress on 21 seats and JJP was ahead on 10 at the time of filing this report.

Polling for 90 seats in Haryana took place on October 21. (ANI)

