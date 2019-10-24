Huzurnagar bypoll: TRS continues to lead

The ruling TRS in Telangana continued to maintain its lead as the counting of votes in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency bypoll progressed on Thursday. TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy had established a lead of more than 11,000 votes over his Congress rival N Padmavati Reddy after the sixth round.

The counting of votes is likely to be completed in about 22 rounds, official sources said. The counting of votes in the by-election, held on October 21, began at 8 a.m.

The bypoll, the first after last year's Assembly elections in Telangana, was necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to the Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)