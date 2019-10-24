Highlights at 12:15 hours

Following are the top PTI stories at 12:15 hours:

DEL27 LD POLLS BJP-Shiv Sena on road to power in Maharashtra, no clear winner in Haryana

New Delhi: The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance looked set to return to power in Maharashtra while Haryana could be a cliffhanger with no clear majority for either the BJP or the Congress, Election Commission trends indicated as votes for the assembly polls held this week were counted on Thursday.

DEL26 UP-ASSEMBLY-LD TRENDS UP bypolls: BJP, ally ahead in 7 seats

Lucknow: The ruling BJP is ahead in six assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and ally Apna Dal (S) in one, as per the latest trends on Thursday.

CAL8 SK-BYPOLLS-TRENDS By-polls: Sikkim CM PS Golay leads by over 8,000 votes

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang aka as P S Golay of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading over his nearest rival Moses Rai of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) by a margin of 8,727 votes in the by-poll to the Poklok Kamrang Assembly constituency in the state.

CAL7 AS-BYPOLLS-LD-TRENDS By-polls: Ruling BJP leads in three Assembly seats in Assam

Guwahati: The ruling BJP is leading in three of the four Assembly seats in Assam where by-polls were held on Monday.

DEL28 PB-BYPOLLS- 2NDLD TRENDS Punjab bypolls: Cong ahead in 3 seats; SAD leading in 1

Chandigarh: The Congress was leading in the three seats of Jalalabad, Phagwara and Mukerian, while the SAD was ahead in Dakha in the bypolls to four assembly seats of Punjab, as per early trends.

MDS1 BYPOLL-PD-RESULT Ruling Congress retains Kamaraj Nagar Assembly seat in Pondy

Puducherry: The ruling Congress in Puducherry on Thursday retained the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly seat with its nominee A John Kumar emerging victorious in the by-poll, defeating his nearest AINRC rival S Bhuvaneswarane by a margin of 7,170 votes.

DEL10 JK-BDC-POLLING Amid tight security, J&K block development council polls begins

Jammu: Polling in the Jammu and Kashmir block development council (BDC) began on Thursday morning amid tight security, with the Congress, National Conference and the PDP boycotting the first electoral exercise after abrogation of the state's special status.

LEGAL LGD8 SC-KASHMIR

Restrictions has to be reviewed from time to time: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Jammu and Kashmir administration that they may impose restrictions in the name of national interest, but it has to be reviewed from time to time.

LGD11 DL-HC-CHIDAMBARAM

INX media case: HC seeks ED response on Chidambaram bail plea New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate on a bail plea of senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX media money-laundering case.

LGD10 SC-ASSAM

Centre seeks time to transfer Hajela to Madhya Pradesh New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of time for completing formalities to transfer Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) Coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh.

BUSINESS

FGN4 BIZ-INDIA-WB-RANKING India jumps 14 spots to rank 63rd on World Bank's ease of doing business list

Washington: India has jumped 14 places to take the 63rd position on the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking released on Thursday, figuring among the top 10 performers on the list for the third time in a row mainly due to the successful implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. By Lalit K Jha

DEL23 BIZ-INFOSYS-NFRA NFRA to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys

New Delhi: The government has asked the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys in the wake of whistleblower complaints, a senior official said on Thursday.

FOREIGN FGN8 UN-INDIA-NRC

Disappointed over NRC being wrongly linked with issue of minority rights: India at UN United Nations: India has voiced disappointment that the NRC in Assam is being "wrongly linked” with the minority rights issue and asserted that one should not jump to conclusions based on "incomplete understanding" after a UN expert raised alarm over a potential "humanitarian crisis" due to the exercise. By Yoshita Singh

SPORTS

SPF12 SPO-BANGLA-STRIKE India tour back on track after Bangladesh players call off strike

Dhaka: Bangladesh cricketers, led by star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, have called off their strike over pay and benefits after getting assurance from the country's board that all their demands will be met, putting their tour of India back on track. PTI HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)