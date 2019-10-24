Kerala by-polls 2019: CPI(M) candidate KU Jenish Kumar wins Konni seat

Advocate KU Jenish Kumar of Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday won from Konni seat in Kerala bypolls. Kumar had got as many as 54,099 votes out of the total 1, 38,859 votes.

Congress candidate, P. Mohanraj who gave a tough fight to Kumar got 44,146 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate K. Surendram only managed to bag 39,786 votes. The two independent candidates- Joemon Joseph Srampickal and Sivanandan got 124 and 469 votes respectively. (ANI)

