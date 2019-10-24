GFP seeks Goa CM's resignation over Kalasa Banduri project nod

Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai on Thursday demanded state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's resignation over his government's "failure" to know that Karnataka had applied for the environment clearance (EC) for the Kalasa Banduri project on the Mahadayi river. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had tweeted on Wednesday that Karnataka had been granted the EC for the Kalasa Banduri drinking water project.

Sawant had, however, said that his government was not aware of the clearance granted for the project. "Mhadei (river Mahadayi) is more than mother to us. We shall protect it at any cost. Officially Govt of Goa is not aware of any EC having been granted to Karnataka affecting Mhadei (Mahadayi) river," the CM had tweeted.

His tweet drew flak from the opposition parties and environmentalists in Goa as they slammed the Centre and the BJP-led state government for failing to protect the state's interest. Talking to reporters here, Sardesai said, "I demand the CM's resignation for his ignorance, his intelligence failure to know that Karnataka had applied for the EC in April 2019...The Goa Government was completely unaware of the development." On Sawant's remarks that the clearance cannot be granted without hearing Goa, Sardesai said that if the CM was not consulted, then he was not worth leading the state any more.

"He (CM) should resign on moral grounds," he said. Sardesai also said that his party would challenge the EC granted to the project before the National Green Tribunal (NGT)..

