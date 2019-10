Former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda defeated ruling BJP candidate Satish Nandal by a huge margin on Thursday.

Hooda, party's state legislature party leader, defeated Nandal by 58,312 votes from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)