BJP candidate Babita Phogat loses Dadri seat in Haryana Assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Babita Phogat who lost from Dadri assembly seat to independent Sombir Sangwan of JJP on Thursday thanked the voters for voting for her in the Haryana Assembly elections. "I want to thank the people who supported and loved me. The kind of respect they gave me, I am thankful for it. People trust the work by BJP and that's why they vote for the party," she said earlier in the day when trends indicated that she was leading.

Sombir defeated Satpal Sangwano f Jannayak Janta Party by 14272 votes and Babita Kumari received 24786 votes. Phogat had joined the BJP with her father in August ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Elections to the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana were held on October 21. (ANI)

