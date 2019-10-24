International Development News
Romanian centrists seek urgent budget approval, keep gap in check

Updated: 24-10-2019 18:03 IST
Romania's centrist National Liberal Party of Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban is seeking a quick adoption of next year's budget and pledged to rein in the fiscal shortfall, below the European Union's 3% of gross domestic product threshold. A draft governing program sent to Reuters said the party wants to review and correct any "toxic" tax and judicial measures taken by the outgoing Social Democrat cabinet over the past three years.

It said the minority government, that aims to win a parliamentary vote of confidence next Wednesday, will be a slimmer one, with only 16 ministries instead of the current 24.

