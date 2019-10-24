UK Labour Party seeking compromise timetable for Brexit law - McDonnell

Britain's opposition Labour Party is focused on finding a compromise timetable to consider Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal in parliament, but remains opposed to the divorce agreement, finance policy chief John McDonnell said on Thursday.

"We're in the process at the moment of trying to see whether or not this compromise we've offered to Boris Johnson will enable him to bring forward a proper programme motion (timetable)," McDonnell told reporters.

Parliament on Tuesday rejected Johnson's attempt to fast track the legislation ahead of an Oct. 31 exit deadline, with opponents saying it needed more scrutiny than the government had offered.

Also Read: Boris Johnson claims UK-EU agreed on a “great new deal” for Brexit.

