Thousands in Guinea march against president's possible third term bid
Thousands took to the streets of Guinea on Thursday in the largest protest yet over a suspected effort by President Alpha Conde to seek a third term. Protesters chanted "Amoulanfe" - "it will not happen" in the Susu language - and "Free the prisoners" on their way to the capital Conakry's largest stadium.
The march was organized by the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), a coalition of politicians and activists opposed to a constitutional change that could let Conde seek a third term. On Tuesday, 12 FNDC leaders were sentenced to up to a year in prison for organizing previous rallies in which nine people were killed. Last week, police opened fire on protesters as they ransacked military posts and blocked roads.
