Thousands in Guinea march against president's possible third term bid

Thousands took to the streets of Guinea on Thursday in the largest protest yet over a suspected effort by President Alpha Conde to seek a third term. Protesters chanted "Amoulanfe" - "it will not happen" in the Susu language - and "Free the prisoners" on their way to the capital Conakry's largest stadium.

The march was organized by the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), a coalition of politicians and activists opposed to a constitutional change that could let Conde seek a third term. On Tuesday, 12 FNDC leaders were sentenced to up to a year in prison for organizing previous rallies in which nine people were killed. Last week, police opened fire on protesters as they ransacked military posts and blocked roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)