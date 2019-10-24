International Development News
Development News Edition

German far right tests Merkel's conservatives in eastern state vote

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:23 IST
German far right tests Merkel's conservatives in eastern state vote
Image Credit: Flickr

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party will try to build on its successes in two regional votes last month and beat Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in another eastern state election on Sunday.

Among a swathe of nationalist movements making waves across Europe, the AfD is the third-largest party in Germany's legislature behind Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD). After surging into the national parliament for the first time in 2017, the AfD is trying to build momentum in the east this year and surged into second place in the eastern states of Saxony and Brandenburg in Sept. 1 elections.

The AfD could fracture the vote in Sunday's election in Thuringia, causing political gridlock, but its national growth appears to have stalled, with pan-German support only just above the 12.6% it won in the 2017 national election. "The AfD is strong in Thuringia," said Forsa pollster Manfred Gellner. "However, on a federal level, they are not growing, they are not winning more votes now than they did in 2017 overall."

The AfD has harnessed voter anger over refugees and the planned closure of coal mines in the poorer and less cosmopolitan formerly Communist east of the country. Founded in 2013 on an anti-euro platform, the AfD swiftly morphed into a far-right, anti-immigration party. In Thuringia, it has been trying in its campaign to co-opt the spirit of the protests in old Communist East Germany that led to the fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago.

"DRAIN THE SWAMP" Adopting the word "Wende (change)", used to describe the fall of East German Communism, the AfD calls for "Wende 2.0" - effectively urging voters to do away with the established parties in a "drain the swamp"-style pitch.

Polls show the AfD running neck-and-neck with Merkel's CDU in Thuringia, just behind the far-left Linke. Bodo Ramelow became the Linke's first German state premier in 2014 when he teamed up with the SPD and ecologist Greens in Thuringia to form a "red-red-green", or R2G, government.

An INSA poll published on Thursday showed the AfD and CDU tied on 24%, with the Linke on 28%, the SPD on 9%, the Greens 8% and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) 5%, the threshold parties must surpass to enter the regional assembly. Coalition building would prove tricky if the election result reflects the polling numbers.

The AfD is led in Thuringia by Bjoern Hoecke, who is militantly anti-immigrant and wants to highlight German over Jewish suffering in World War Two. But his ultra-right stance is tearing at party unity. His drive to pull the party further to the right has alarmed more moderate party members aware that his fiercely anti-immigrant stance will not gain traction with voters in western Germany.

In July, scores of senior AfD members condemned Hoecke's rising influence, writing in a letter to party leaders: "We say it very clearly: the AfD is not and will not be a Bjoern Hoecke party." The fight for the future direction of the AfD is expected to come to a head at a party conference in December.

Also Read: Germany will not supply weapons to Turkey: Angela Merkel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Humayun Merchant sent to 14-days judicial custody

A local court here sent Humayun Merchant, a close aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, to 14-days judicial custody in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate ED has sought his judicial remand.On October 22, he was sent to the cu...

ITC Q2 net profit up 37 pc to Rs 4,173 cr

ITC on Thursday reported a 37.06 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,173.72 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, driven mainly by paperboards, hotels and FMCG-others business. The company had posted a net profit of ...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Spain's exhumation of former dictator Franco

Spanish dictator General Francisco Francos remains were exhumed on Thursday from a state mausoleum outside Madrid where they had lain since his death in 1975, for reburial in a private family vault.The Socialist Party that is currently in p...

RPT-WIDER IMAGE-'White death' in Argentina: The hunger of poverty feeds tuberculosis

In a poor Buenos Aires suburb, Cristian Molinas jeans and denim jacket hide his unhealthily slight frame, his legacy from years of a poor diet that left him susceptible to the tuberculosis infection he contracted earlier this year, a diseas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019