Fadnavis, Patil, Aaditya sail through;Pankaja among key losers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray were among the prominent winners in the assembly polls on Thursday. Fadnavis, the first BJP chief minister of Maharashtra, retained his Nagpur South West seat for the fifth consecutive term, while Thackeray, the first member of his family to contest polls, emerged victorious in Worli, central Mumbai.

Patil, a two-time MLC and a sitting minister, who contested his first assembly polls, won from Kothurd in Pune. Other prominent winners included Nitesh Rane of the BJP from Kankavli in the Konkan region and NCP leader Ajit Pawar from Baramati in Pune district.

Nitesh Rane had won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2014 and joined the BJP on the eve of October 21 elections. Nitesh Rane retained Kankavli defeating his nearest rival, Satish Sawant of the Shiv Sena. Kankavli in Sindhudurg district was the only seat where the BJP and the Sena fought against each other despite being in a state-wide alliance.

Former Maharashtra Chief Ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, both Congressmen, won from Bhokar (Nanded district) and Karad South (Satara district), respectively. State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat retained his Sangamner assembly seat in Ahmednagar district for the eight time.

Aaditya Thackeray won the Worli assembly seat defeating his nearest rival Suresh Mane of the NCP. Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who switched over to the BJP from the Congress on the eve of Lok Sabha polls, won from his traditional Shirdi assembly constituency. He was the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly for four-and-a-half years.

NCP leader Jayant Patil, a former minister, retained his Islampur seat in Sangli district. Parag Shah of the BJP, the richest candidate in the 2019 Maharashtra polls - he had declared assets worth Rs 500 crore - won from Ghatkopar East in Mumbai.

Among the prominent losers were Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde of the BJP from Parli in Beed district and EGS Minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar, who had quit the NCP to join the Shiv Sena after the Lok Sabha polls. Another prominent politician, Harshvardhan Patil, who switched to the BJP from the Congress on the eve of the assembly polls, was defeated by Dattatraya Bharne, the sitting NCP legislator in Indapur, Pune district.

The polling for the 288-member assembly was held on October 21 and counting took place on October 24..

