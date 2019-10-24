Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN27 PAK-INDIA-LDALL KARTARPUR

India, Pak sign agreement on visa-free Kartarpur corridor Lahore/Dera Baba Nanak: India and Pakistan on Thursday signed a historic agreement on the Kartarpur corridor that will allow Indian pilgrims to undertake visa-free visit to the shrine of the Sikh religion's founder Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan, notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties. By M Zulqernain

FGN28 UK-DIWALI-PROTEST

Pro-Pakistani protesters denied permission to assemble outside Indian mission in London London: A march planned by pro-Pakistani separatist groups on Kashmir to coincide with Diwali on Sunday has been denied permission by the UK authorities to assemble outside the Indian High Commission here. By Aditi Khanna

FGN29 MALAYSIA-INDIA

Malaysia, India should resolve differences 'amicably', says Anwar Ibrahim Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia should resolve its differences with India "amicably" as it is important for the country's economy, top Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim has said, amidst strained diplomatic and trade relations between the two nations over Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's controversial statement on Kashmir.

FGN31 UK-TRUCK-3RDLD CHINESE

39 found dead in refrigerated truck container were Chinese, says UK police London: All 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck container at an industrial estate near London are believed to be Chinese nationals, British police said on Thursday as they continued to question the truck driver on suspicion of murdering the eight women and 31 men. By Aditi Khanna

FGN32 BIZ-INDIA-2NDLD RANKING

India jumps 14 places on World Bank's ease of doing business list Washington/New Delhi: India climbed 14 rungs in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business ranking to stand at the 63rd position and figured among the world's top 10 most improved countries for the third consecutive time on the back of faster bankruptcy resolution and issuance of construction permits. By Lalit K Jha

FGN15 UN-INDIA-PAK

India lashes out at Pak at UN, says linchpins of terror networks enjoy safe havens in this country United Nations: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India has said that nothing damages the credibility of the cause of human rights more severely than its misuse as a "decoy" by a country which provides patronage and safe havens to the "linchpins of terror networks". By Yoshita Singh

FGN35 PAK-MUSHARRAF

Pak govt dismisses prosecution team in treason case against Musharraf Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Thursday abruptly dismissed the prosecution team in the treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, prompting the court to express its displeasure, according to a media report.

FGN30 PAK-SHARIF-HEALTH

Jailed ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif diagnosed with acute immune disorder Lahore: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been diagnosed with acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), an immune disorder which leads to an abrupt and sharp drop in blood platelets, according to a medical board treating him said on Thursday.

FGN33 PAK-LD MARYAM

Maryam Nawaz shifted back to Pak jail after being admitted to hospital Lahore: Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N leader and daughter of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was shifted back to the Kot Lakhpath jail on Thursday, hours after she was admitted to a leading hospital here.

FGN8 UN-INDIA-NRC

Disappointed over NRC being wrongly linked with issue of minority rights: India at UN United Nations: India has voiced disappointment that the NRC in Assam is being "wrongly linked” with the minority rights issue and asserted that one should not jump to conclusions based on "incomplete understanding" after a UN expert raised alarm over a potential "humanitarian crisis" due to the exercise. By Yoshita Singh

FGN36 PAK-IMRAN-LD PROTEST

Claiming army's support, Imran vows not to resign; says wave of joy in India over Oppn's protest Islamabad: A defiant Imran Khan has vowed not to step down as Pakistan Prime Minister despite the Opposition mounting pressure on him and dismissed the next week's planned mega sit-in as agenda-driven, saying it has sent a wave of joy in India even as he claimed that the army backs him.

FGN24 BANGLA-MURDER-3RDLD SENTENCE

Bangla religious school principal among 16 given death for burning alive 18-yr-old girl student Dhaka: Sixteen people including the head of a madrasa were sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi court on Thursday for burning alive a teenage girl student for refusing to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint against him. By Anisur Rahman

FGN23 CHINA-CPC-LD MEET

China's Communist Party to meet to review key polices, Hong Kong protests Beijing: China's ruling Communist Party would meet here on Monday after an unusually long delay to discuss the leadership's handling of Hong Kong's unprecedented pro-democracy protests, the economy's slowdown and the US deal to end the trade war. By K J M Varma

FGN37 LD LEBANON

Lebanon president says willing to meet protesters Beirut: Lebanon's president offered on Thursday to meet the protesters whose week-old mobilisation demanding a complete overhaul of the political and sectarian system has brought the country to a standstill. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)