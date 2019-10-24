Raj civic body row: Minister Shanti Dhariwal meets Sachin Pilot

Amid the ongoing row over the Rajasthan government allowing those not elected in civic polls to head civic bodies in the state, minister of local self government Shanti Dhariwal met deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot to discuss the matter here. The duo had a closed door meeting on Wednesday night, Pilot, who is also the Pradesh Congress Committee president told reporters here on Thursday.

"He had come to meet and apprise me about the decision taken by his department. I have told him what I feel," Pilot said. He said the 73rd and 74th amendments in the Constitution were made by the Rajiv Gandhi government to strengthen the three-tier governance and public participation was an important factor in that.

"When representatives are elected through public, accountability is established and responsibility is fixed. If a person who is not elected councilor becomes mayor, then the spirit of participative democracy is not visible," he said. Pilot said he was not in favour of the decision of allowing a person, who is not a councilor, to stand for the election of mayor/chairperson in municipal corporation and municipalities.

"I was against this decision. Now (Dhariwal's) ministry has to decide. The government should reconsider its step if its not right," he said. Congress President Sonia Gandhi has sought a report on the controversy after Pilot questioned the decision of his own government.

Taking a stand that appeared to go against the view of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pilot has made it clear that he was not consulted on the decision that was notified on Wednesday.

