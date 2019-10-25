Vishwa Shanti Stupa reflects extensive cooperation between Japan, India: President

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, graced and addressed the commemoration of Golden Jubilee of Vishwa Shanti Stupa in Rajgir, Bihar today (October 25, 2019).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Vishwa Shanti Stupa is a symbol of unity, peace, and non-violence. Its message has universal resonance, which rises above cultures, religions, and geographies. It also reflects the abiding partnership and extensive cooperation between the peace-loving democracies of Japan and India.

The President said that the Buddha's eight-fold-path not only transformed the spiritual landscape worldwide but also encouraged ethical and sustainable social, political and commercial practices. The appeal of Buddha goes far beyond the 500 million followers of Buddhism worldwide. The President said that there is a need to connect an increasingly larger number of people with the ideals of the Buddha. Promoting heritage tourism in places related to the Buddha is an effective way of attracting people, especially the youth to the spirit of Buddhism.

The President said that peace is a necessary precondition to development. The essence of Buddha's preaching emphasized peace within as precondition to attain peace outside. Spirituality, peace, and development reinforce each other. Conflict, turmoil and under development feed upon each other. He urged the participants to promote peace and harmony as a potent means to reduce poverty and conflict.

(With Inputs from PIB)