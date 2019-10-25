International Development News
Development News Edition

Hundreds rally during Zimbabwe's new anti-sanctions holiday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Harare
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:11 IST
Hundreds rally during Zimbabwe's new anti-sanctions holiday
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The massive march that Zimbabwe's government tried to rouse for a new anti-sanctions public holiday appeared to fizzle on Friday, with hundreds of people turning out in the capital, Harare. President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government blames years of US sanctions for devastating economic conditions including galloping inflation and severe shortages of basic goods and services.

The US denies that sanctions against selected entities and officials, including Mnangagwa, are responsible for the southern African nation's crisis. Washington blames corruption, mismanagement, and human rights violations instead, and it says the US is the biggest provider of humanitarian assistance to Zimbabwe, whose 300 percent inflation is the second highest in the world after Venezuela's.

The sanctions were imposed over alleged human rights violations amid troubled elections and the seizures of white-owned land. Mnangagwa, who took office after longtime leader Robert Mugabe was forced out in late 2017, at first urged Zimbabweans to "stop mourning" about sanctions.

He has since turned the sanctions into a rallying cry like his predecessor and frequently blames them for the collapsing economy as hopes fade he will revive the country's fortunes. Marchers on Friday carried signs saying "Sanctions must go now" and "Sanctions are a crime against humanity."

Hundreds of other people, including children in school uniform, were bussed to the national stadium for festivities such as a soccer match and an all-night concert. Zimbabwe also has rallied regional neighbors to support its fight to have the sanctions lifted.

Neighboring South Africa's ruling African National Congress said its secretary-general Ace Magashule would join an anti-sanctions "picket" at a popular border crossing. The European Union, which also came under criticism from some at the rally, said it has not imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe.

"Our restrictive measures comprise of a travel ban and asset freeze against the former presidential couple, a ban for European companies to do business with Zimbabwe Defense Industries, and an arms embargo. That's all," the EU mission tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

N Korea wants discussions on removing S Korean facilities

Seoul, Oct 25 AP South Korea said Friday that North Korea formally proposed discussions over the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other tourist facilities at the Norths Diamond Mountain resort which leader Kim Jong Un cal...

Nasiriyah: Hundreds break into govt building; set it on fire

A provincial government building was set on fire by protesters on Friday in Iraqs Southen city of Nasiriyah, Reuters reported citing police sources. At least 3,000 protesters broke into the government building, the sources were quoted as sa...

N Korea wants discussions on removing S. Korean facilities

Seoul, Oct 25 AP South Korea said Friday that North Korea formally proposed discussions over the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other tourist facilities at the Norths Diamond Mountain resort which leader Kim Jong Un cal...

India’s improving EODB ranking a positive message to investors: FICCI

Welcoming Governments continuous push for reforms in governance, Mr Sandip Somany, President, FICCI said, It is commendable that India continues to be amongst the top ten improvers in the World Banks Ease of Doing Business Ranking for the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019