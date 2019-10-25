International Development News
No slogans against Pankaja, Dhananjay warns supporters

  PTI
  • |
  Beed
  • |
  Updated: 25-10-2019 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:41 IST
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who defeated his cousin and sitting MLA Pankaja Munde in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held on October 21, on Friday stopped his supporters from raising slogans against the latter. The NCP leader beat Pankaja, a minister in the outgoing Devendra Fadnavis government, by a margin of over 30,000 votes in Parli in the state polls, results of which were announced on Thursday.

The two have been bitter rivals through the five year tenure of the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state, the rivalry peaking a couple of days before the polls due to a purported video showing Dhananjay Munde making objectionable remarks against Pankaja. While the NCP leader claimed the video was doctored, the BJP tried to take poll advantage of the fallout by opening a front against him for the remarks, forcing him to hold a press conference to proclaim his innocence in the issue.

While he was speaking to media persons on Friday, some NCP supporters milling around raised slogans against Pankaja. He quickly admonished them and said he would not tolerate such sloganeering against Pankaja..

