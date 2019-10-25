International Development News
PoK is controlled by terrorists: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir was not controlled by its Pakistani establishment but by terrorists.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat delivering KM Cariappa memorial lecture in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir was not controlled by its Pakistani establishment but by terrorists. "The territory which has been illegally occupied by Pakistan is not controlled by the Pakistani establishment, it is controlled by terrorists. PoK is actually a terrorist-controlled country or a terrorist-controlled part of Pakistan," General Rawat said delivering the KM Cariappa Memorial lecture here

"When we say Jammu and Kashmir, the complete state of Jammu and Kashmir includes PoK and Gilgit- Baltistan. Therefore, PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan become an occupied territory - a territory which has been illegally occupied by our western neighbour," he added. The Army Chief also paid tributes to Field Marshall KM Cariappa and said he had laid high standards for the Army.

"Field Marshall Cariappa set such standards for Indian Army and infantry in particular that we are proud to stand on our own feet today. Our nation is proud of the Indian Army because of the rich ethos that he established. It continues to rule our hearts even today," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

