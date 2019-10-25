EC reserves order on AIADMK's objections to registration of AMMK

The Election Commission has reserved its order on objections raised by the AIADMK to the registration of TTV Dhinakaran's party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), sources said on Friday. Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma is likely to issue the order in the next few days, the sources said adding that the AIADMK filed its rejoinder to the reply given by the AMMK earlier when the case was heard on Thursday.

The AIADMK said "Amma" referred to only former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and hence AMMK cannot have the word in its party name. Dhinkaran was expelled from the AIADMK and disowned by Jayalalithaa when she was alive and the former had no locus standi to start a party in her name, it said. The colour combination of AMMK's flag -- black and red with Jayalalithaa's picture in the middle with white back ground -- matched with that of AIADMK's, it said.

The AMMK even imitated the AIADMK's letter head and hence it should not be registered, the party said. Dhinakaran is the nephew of Jayalalithaa's friend V N Sasikala.

The AMMK's contention is that Jayalalithaa was a mass leader and it has every right to use the name "Amma" and her picture. Such a rare personality, when comes to public life, is celebrated by all and becomes a common man's leader, it said.

The AMMK had recalled precedents wherein the political parties with names of close similarities getting registered. The EC had registered Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and another political party with the name AAP. According to section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, when an application is received for registration, the EC invites for objections, if any, by giving a one-month notice.

The party is registered, subject to fulfilment of other conditions, if there is no objection. If there are objections, it will hear both the parties and decide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)