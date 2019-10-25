International Development News
Development News Edition

Spend Diwali in unauthorised colonies, BJP directs its leaders

This Diwali, the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have a task cut out for them to visit all houses in unauthorised colonies that are set to get legal status soon.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 22:06 IST
Spend Diwali in unauthorised colonies, BJP directs its leaders
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika This Diwali, the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have a task cut out for them to visit all houses in unauthorised colonies that are set to get legal status soon.

To ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cabinet's big-ticket announcement of regularising unauthorised colonies is not lost on Delhi voters, BJP working president JP Nadda, in a core group meeting held at BJP headquarters on Friday evening, asked all ticket aspirants and those who are post holders in the party to go door to door and give Diwali wishes to the people of unauthorised colonies. He has further directed the ticket aspirants to make the people of the unauthorised colonies aware of Central government's decision.

There looms a danger that the credit for this historic decision may be stolen away by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, hence the party has deployed its leaders in unauthorised colonies. This is coming at a time when BJP is burning midnight oil to stock up the numbers to form the government in Haryana and has held parleys with JJP's leader Dushyant Chautala and also with the Independents who won the state Assembly polls.

All its leaders have been asked to celebrate Diwali with the residents of unauthorised colonies. Apart from this, the leaders will organise public meetings, go door to door and reach out to the residents of the 1728 unauthorised colonies that have been cleared by the Cabinet to be regularised soon. Moreover, to ensure that the decision to regularise unauthorised colonies doesn't look like another poll gimmick by the ruling dispensation in the Centre, the party has asked all its leaders to give full explainer on the process of regularisation.

According to a senior party leader, the leaders have also been asked to spend at least four hours in unauthorised colonies of their respective constituencies starting from Saturday. The Delhi BJP has been given a task to clarify and stake claim on the decision taken by the Centre. Delhi has remained elusive for BJP for at least two decades now and BJP wants to change this trend.

"There are two types of villages in Delhi -- rural and urban. While rural's works are to be done by the Delhi government, urban falls under the jurisdiction of Delhi Development Authority which is a Central government agency," informed a senior BJP leader privy to the agenda of the meeting. "Now, the Centre has approved task to notify many of these rural into urban and thus the power to legalise their power of attorney into registry lies with the DDA. The state agencies have to handover maps and other documents to the DDA which will be done soon," the leader added.

While Delhi BJP has been handed the task to explain to residents of unauthorised colonies that Modi government is looking after their concerns and interests, it is yet to be seen how effectively does the party undertake the exercise. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari inaugurates trommelling machine at Bhalswa landfill site

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Ayodhya: Preparations in full swing ahead of Deepotsav

Preparations are in full swing at Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh ahead of Deepotsav. On the occasion of the second Deepotsav, we made a record by lighting 3,51,000 earthen diyas. This is the third time that we will celebrate Deepots...

No vacancy for people with disabilities will be filled by any other category: Rlys

As the protest against irregularities in railway recruitment in the disabled category entered the third day on Friday, the railways assured the agitators that no vacancy for divyangjan will be filled by any other category. The sit-in protes...

UPDATE 6-Vietnamese may be among UK truck dead as police make three more arrests

Police investigating the deaths of 39 people in a truck near London said they had arrested three more suspects on Friday on suspicion of human trafficking amid signs that some of the dead may be Vietnamese.As forensic experts began the proc...

Falcons' Ryan (ankle) practices, will be game-time decision

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan practiced on Friday but Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Ryan will be a game-time decision when Atlanta hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Falcons 1-6 said Ryan will be listed as questionable ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019