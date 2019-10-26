International Development News
Development News Edition

Khattar unanimously elected as BJP's legislative party leader in Haryana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 12:46 IST
Khattar unanimously elected as BJP's legislative party leader in Haryana
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Manohar Lal Khattar was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Haryana here on Saturday.

The announcement was made by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Prasad, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Arun Singh, attended the legislative party meeting as central observers.

Khattar's name was proposed by MLAs Anil Vij and Kanwar Pal and seconded by other BJP legislators. After being elected as the legislative party leader, Khattar will go to meet Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and stake claim to form the government in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Khattar-led BJP government is likely to take place on Sunday. The saffron party is all set to form the government in Haryana after clinching an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly in the just-concluded polls, by giving it the post of deputy chief minister.

On Friday, BJP president Amit Shah told a press conference in New Delhi that the chief minister will be from his party and the deputy chief minister from the regional party. JJP chief Dushyant Chautala was also present at the press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Two youth killed in bike-tanker collision

Two men were killed when their bike collided head-on with a tanker on National Highway-2 under the Puramufti police station area in Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday. Ashish Pal 23 and Jitendra Pal 24 were returning home from Pray...

Passengers vandalise station manager's office at Howrah stn

Some irate passengers vandalized the station managers office and VIP lounge at Howrah station on Saturday after a suburban local train arrived late, an Eastern Railway official said here. Five persons were detained by Government Railway Pol...

Naidu visits ancient fire temple in Azerbaijan

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday visited a fire temple here, which is an example of the age-old historical and cultural exchanges between India and Azerbaijan. Naidu expressed his happiness on seeing children in the traditional att...

UPDATE 1-Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam - priest

The majority of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were likely from Vietnam, a community leader from the rural, rice-growing community where many of the victims are believed to have come from told Reuters on Saturda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019