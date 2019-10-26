International Development News
Development News Edition

176 newly-elected Maha MLAs facing criminal charges: ADR

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 14:03 IST
176 newly-elected Maha MLAs facing criminal charges: ADR

As many as 176 newly-elected MLAs in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly are facing criminal charges, as per data released by an advocacy group on Saturday. On analysing self-sworn affidavits of 285 of the total 288 MLAs, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) found that 62 per cent (176 MLAs) have criminal cases pending against them while 40 per cent (113 MLAs) have serious criminal cases.

The ADR said affidavits of the remaining three MLAs could not be analysed as their completed documents were not available on the Election Commission's website. Comparing the present findings with the data on outgoing legislators, the ADR said that in the 2014 elections, the state Assembly had 165 MLAs with criminal cases, of which 115 were facing serious criminal charges.

The advocacy group also found that the new Assembly has more number of millionaire MLAs than the outgoing one. There are 264 (93 per cent) millionaire MLAs compared to 253 (88 per cent) in the outgoing Assembly, the data stated.

"The average of MLAs' assets in the new assembly is Rs 22.42 crore, which was Rs 10.87 crore in 2014. At least 118 MLAs have been re-elected in 2019 elections and the average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2019 is Rs 25.86 crore," the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam - priest

The majority of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were likely from Vietnam, a community leader from the rural, rice-growing community where many of the victims are believed to have come from told Reuters on Saturda...

UP: Two youth killed in bike-tanker collision

Two men were killed when their bike collided head-on with a tanker on National Highway-2 under the Puramufti police station area in Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday. Ashish Pal 23 and Jitendra Pal 24 were returning home from Pray...

Passengers vandalise station manager's office at Howrah stn

Some irate passengers vandalized the station managers office and VIP lounge at Howrah station on Saturday after a suburban local train arrived late, an Eastern Railway official said here. Five persons were detained by Government Railway Pol...

Naidu visits ancient fire temple in Azerbaijan

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday visited a fire temple here, which is an example of the age-old historical and cultural exchanges between India and Azerbaijan. Naidu expressed his happiness on seeing children in the traditional att...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019