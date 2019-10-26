International Development News
Now 'CM Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray' poster outside his home

"Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray" poster was put outside Matoshree- the Bandra residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Poster reading 'Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray' was put up outside Thackeray residence in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray" poster was put outside Matoshree- the Bandra residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. On Friday, a similar poster was put in Worli, from where the Thackeray scion contested the assembly polls.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing the media, also raised questions over whether the BJP or Shiv Sena will get the chief minister's seat in the state this time. In addition, Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik said that their party chief, Udhhav Thackeray should get written assurance from the alliance partner BJP that they will get a chance to run the government for a 2.5-year term each.

"In our meeting, it was decided that like Amit Shah had promised 50-50 formula before Lok Sabha polls. So, both allies should get a chance to run the government for 2.5-2.5 years and Shiv Sena should also have Chief Minister. Uddhav ji should get this assurance in writing from BJP," Sarnaik, Shiv Sena MLA from Thane told reporters here. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.

The NCP also increased its numbers as compared to the 2014 elections with 54 seats while the Congress slipped to the fourth position winning 44 seats. (ANI)

